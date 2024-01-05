Russia launched North Korean missiles over Ukraine in late December and early January - White House

Russia has already launched ballistic missiles received from North Korea at Ukraine. This was announced by the White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby at a briefing on January 4, UNN reports.

Our information indicates that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several [dozen] ballistic missiles. On the 30th of December 2023, Russian forces launched at least one of these North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine. (...) And on January 2nd, Russia launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine, including as part of its overnight aerial attack - Kirby said.

According to him, the US is still assessing the impact of these missiles.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a separate briefing that "other than that, we have seen Russia working to obtain ballistic missiles from Iran that they have not yet used." "And we’ve seen them obtaining ballistic missiles from North Korea and actually using those," Miller said.

