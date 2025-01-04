Occupants in Donetsk region disguise military transportation as civilian - partisans

The command of the Russian armed forces has ordered the use of civilian vehicles to transport ammunition in Donetsk region. Russian military are not allowed to wear uniforms to disguise themselves as locals. This was reported by the Atesh guerrilla movement, UNN reports.

Details

A movement agent from the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk region reported that the Russian command ordered artillery units to use civilian transport for military purposes. This order prohibits the use of military uniforms and insignia to disguise themselves as local residents.

Reportedly, the ammunition is to be transported in cars, trailers or minibuses, with a limit of 10 shells per vehicle.

As the guerrillas reminded, these actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the rules of warfare, as well as another crime of the Russian occupation forces.

“Such methods not only endanger civilians, but also serve as a tool for provocations aimed at accusing the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the movement said in a statement.

