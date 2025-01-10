During the winter holidays in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, schoolchildren were forced to make trench candles for Russian terrorists. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

It is noted that despite the winter vacation, students of local educational institutions received assignments.

Schoolchildren received a plan from the fake ministry of “education of the Donetsk People's Republic”, according to which every high school student and 25 junior high school students are obliged to make at least 50 heating pads - the post says.

According to the CNS, the enemy conducts such “volunteer” actions in the TOT of Ukraine on a regular basis. For example, recently, in all schools of the temporarily occupied Ukraine, Russians held lessons of “international friendship” where children drew postcards in support of North Korea and its army.

Under the Kremlin's “Cultural Map 4+85” program, Russians plan to bring 5,000 children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to Russia.