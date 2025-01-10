ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 26861 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 141808 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124308 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132174 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132306 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110126 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161659 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104372 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113914 views

Occupants forced schoolchildren to make trench candles for Russian terrorists during winter vacation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32568 views

In the occupied Donetsk region, children were forced to make trench candles for the Russian military. Each high school student has to make 50 hot water bottles, and a junior high school student has to make 25.

During the winter holidays in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, schoolchildren were forced to make trench candles for Russian terrorists. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that despite the winter vacation, students of local educational institutions received assignments.

Schoolchildren received a plan from the fake ministry of “education of the Donetsk People's Republic”, according to which every high school student and 25 junior high school students are obliged to make at least 50 heating pads

- the post says.

According to the CNS, the enemy conducts such “volunteer” actions in the TOT of Ukraine on a regular basis. For example, recently, in all schools of the temporarily occupied Ukraine, Russians held lessons of “international friendship” where children drew postcards in support of North Korea and its army. 

Recall

Under the Kremlin's “Cultural Map 4+85” program, Russians plan to bring 5,000 children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to Russia. 

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

