Occupants' drones attacked a substation in Zaporizhzhia region, no casualties - Ministry of Energy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17069 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 55062 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42434 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 210585 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189726 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176312 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221339 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249312 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155125 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371639 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15026 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 54962 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 210476 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171031 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189642 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11255 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20270 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20857 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36326 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44131 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Occupants' drones attacked a substation in Zaporizhzhia region, no casualties - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 83147 views

A Russian drone attacked a 330 kV Ukrenergo substation in Zaporizhzhya Region. There were also temporary blackouts in Odessa, Kharkiv, Kirovograd, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Occupants' drones attacked a substation in Zaporizhzhia region, no casualties - Ministry of Energy

Ukrenergo's 330 kV substation in Zaporizhzhya region was attacked by the Russian army, but there were no casualties and the equipment was not damaged. Due to technological disruptions, power was temporarily cut off in Odesa, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions. There was also damage in Lviv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions.  

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

At night, the enemy struck a 330 kV substation of Ukrenergo in Zaporizhzhia region with a UAV. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The equipment was not damaged. No outages 

- the agency informs.

Among other things, overnight. It is currently known that equipment at the Odesa CHPP was shut down due to technological disruptions. Household consumers and the infrastructure of Odesa were briefly cut off from electricity.  As of now, according to the agency, all the power plants are back in operation, all consumers are supplied with electricity. 

It is emphasized that 15 units and 2 buildings of TPP are in reserve and, accordingly, will be used if necessary.

In Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions, 330 kVlines were briefly disconnected due to damage to the grid

During the operational switching , the 330 kV overhead line in Dnipropetrovska oblast was disconnected, which was powered within half an hour.  

Equipment at a 330 kV high-voltage substation in Lviv region was disconnected due to damage. No consumers were de-energized. During the day, the equipment was returned to operation. 

The situation at ZNPP is as follows:

The 330 kV line feeding ZNPP remains de-energized, reports the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1910 MWh, and exports to Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary are also planned - up to 5778 MWh. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned

- the Ministry of Energy informs.

Recall

A fire broke out at a mine in Donetsk region as a result of shelling. A fire broke out at a substation in Odesa region, a transformer went outand there are blackouts. A unit at one of the nuclear power plants has been put out for scheduled repairs, there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, the Energy Ministry said.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomy
Dnipro
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Donetsk
Kropyvnytskyi
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Odesa
Kharkiv
Poland
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90