Occupants' drones attacked a substation in Zaporizhzhia region, no casualties - Ministry of Energy

Ukrenergo's 330 kV substation in Zaporizhzhya region was attacked by the Russian army, but there were no casualties and the equipment was not damaged. Due to technological disruptions, power was temporarily cut off in Odesa, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions. There was also damage in Lviv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

At night, the enemy struck a 330 kV substation of Ukrenergo in Zaporizhzhia region with a UAV. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The equipment was not damaged. No outages - the agency informs.

Among other things, overnight. It is currently known that equipment at the Odesa CHPP was shut down due to technological disruptions. Household consumers and the infrastructure of Odesa were briefly cut off from electricity. As of now, according to the agency, all the power plants are back in operation, all consumers are supplied with electricity.

It is emphasized that 15 units and 2 buildings of TPP are in reserve and, accordingly, will be used if necessary.

In Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions, 330 kVlines were briefly disconnected due to damage to the grid

During the operational switching , the 330 kV overhead line in Dnipropetrovska oblast was disconnected, which was powered within half an hour.

Equipment at a 330 kV high-voltage substation in Lviv region was disconnected due to damage. No consumers were de-energized. During the day, the equipment was returned to operation.

The situation at ZNPP is as follows:

The 330 kV line feeding ZNPP remains de-energized, reports the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1910 MWh, and exports to Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary are also planned - up to 5778 MWh. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned - the Ministry of Energy informs.

Recall

A fire broke out at a mine in Donetsk region as a result of shelling. A fire broke out at a substation in Odesa region, a transformer went outand there are blackouts. A unit at one of the nuclear power plants has been put out for scheduled repairs, there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, the Energy Ministry said.