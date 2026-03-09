ObmenAT24 entered the top three strongest companies in the crypto industry according to the results of the "TopFinance" rating.

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
12:46 PM • 4858 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 12179 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 4374 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 21834 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 23007 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 43179 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 63200 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 101401 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55245 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 46967 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.7m/s
39%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhotoMarch 9, 05:15 AM • 28068 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 24483 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 20639 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 27271 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 15121 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 3368 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 15133 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 21826 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 27282 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 101396 views
Actual people
Musician
Andriy Shevchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Alyona alyona
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 5606 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 20648 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 24492 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 33464 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 40204 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Gold
Financial Times

ObmenAT24 entered the top three strongest companies in the crypto industry according to the results of the "TopFinance" rating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

ObmenAT24 entered the top three strongest companies in the crypto industry according to the results of the "TopFinance" rating.

ObmenAT24 entered the top three strongest companies in the crypto industry according to the results of the "TopFinance" rating

In Kyiv, the leaders of Ukraine's financial market – the winners of the annual "TopFinance" rating, organized by the publication "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" and the Delo.ua portal – were awarded.

One of the nominations was traditionally dedicated to the best cryptocurrency projects. The top three winners in this category included the currency exchange platform ObmenAT24, as well as the cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and WhiteBit.

The selection of winners took place in two stages. In the first stage, based on the results of an online vote by the Delo.ua audience, a short-list of participants from a specific market segment in each nomination was formed. In the second stage, an expert jury, through independent secret voting, evaluated the nominees who made it to the short-list of nominations. The final scores of the expert jury allowed for the identification of the best players, who received the title of leaders of the financial market according to the magazine "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" and Delo.ua.

It is important to note that ObmenAT24 was the only representative of crypto exchange services to receive an award in the "TopFinance-2026" rating.

We also note that the ObmenAT24 platform has previously been repeatedly recognized as one of the leading crypto services. In particular, its contribution to the development of the financial market in 2024-2025 was noted by the portals "Minfin" and Finance.ua, the online publications PaySpace Magazine and Banker.ua.

The new award from "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" and the Delo.ua portal once again confirmed the leadership and reliability of the ObmenAT24 platform, which has been providing fast, convenient, and secure crypto-fiat exchange services since 2016. With ObmenAT24, users can buy, sell, and exchange digital assets via bank cards, IBAN, SWIFT, e-wallets, and cash, using a wide selection of payment instruments, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Revolut, Wise, and Payoneer.

In addition, the platform has a network of offline points and partner cash desks in 26 cities of Ukraine and approximately 40 capitals worldwide, which allows for operations both remotely and with cash withdrawals.

In almost 10 years of its operation, ObmenAT24 has built a large client base exceeding 1 million users, and has also confirmed its reputation as a stable and technological partner due to high exchange speed, a transparent commission model, confidentiality of operations, and significant reserves equivalent to approximately $700,000, which allow for large transactions without delays or restrictions. 

Lilia Podolyak

Business News