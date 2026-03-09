ObmenAT24 entered the top three strongest companies in the crypto industry according to the results of the "TopFinance" rating.

In Kyiv, the leaders of Ukraine's financial market – the winners of the annual "TopFinance" rating, organized by the publication "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" and the Delo.ua portal – were awarded.

One of the nominations was traditionally dedicated to the best cryptocurrency projects. The top three winners in this category included the currency exchange platform ObmenAT24, as well as the cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and WhiteBit.

The selection of winners took place in two stages. In the first stage, based on the results of an online vote by the Delo.ua audience, a short-list of participants from a specific market segment in each nomination was formed. In the second stage, an expert jury, through independent secret voting, evaluated the nominees who made it to the short-list of nominations. The final scores of the expert jury allowed for the identification of the best players, who received the title of leaders of the financial market according to the magazine "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" and Delo.ua.

It is important to note that ObmenAT24 was the only representative of crypto exchange services to receive an award in the "TopFinance-2026" rating.

We also note that the ObmenAT24 platform has previously been repeatedly recognized as one of the leading crypto services. In particular, its contribution to the development of the financial market in 2024-2025 was noted by the portals "Minfin" and Finance.ua, the online publications PaySpace Magazine and Banker.ua.

The new award from "TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest" and the Delo.ua portal once again confirmed the leadership and reliability of the ObmenAT24 platform, which has been providing fast, convenient, and secure crypto-fiat exchange services since 2016. With ObmenAT24, users can buy, sell, and exchange digital assets via bank cards, IBAN, SWIFT, e-wallets, and cash, using a wide selection of payment instruments, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Revolut, Wise, and Payoneer.

In addition, the platform has a network of offline points and partner cash desks in 26 cities of Ukraine and approximately 40 capitals worldwide, which allows for operations both remotely and with cash withdrawals.

In almost 10 years of its operation, ObmenAT24 has built a large client base exceeding 1 million users, and has also confirmed its reputation as a stable and technological partner due to high exchange speed, a transparent commission model, confidentiality of operations, and significant reserves equivalent to approximately $700,000, which allow for large transactions without delays or restrictions.