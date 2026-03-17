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Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a rapid increase in demand for AI infrastructure. The company introduced a new Vera processor for computing.

Nvidia forecasts $1 trillion revenue from AI chips by 2027
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Photo: Reuters

American technology company Nvidia has stated that the potential revenue from its artificial intelligence chips could reach at least $1 trillion by 2027. This was announced by the company's CEO, Jensen Huang, during the annual GTC developer conference in San Jose, as reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Huang, demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to grow rapidly.

A turning point in logic has arrived. And demand continues to grow

– he stated.

New chips and a bet on inference computing

At the conference, Nvidia unveiled a new Vera central processor and an artificial intelligence system built on Groq's startup technology. The company had previously licensed this technology for $17 billion.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Photo: Reuters 
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Photo: Reuters 

These solutions are aimed at developing so-called inference computing – a process where an artificial intelligence system processes user requests and generates responses in real time. In this segment, Nvidia faces greater competition from central processors and specialized chips from companies like Google.

Demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow

According to Nvidia's estimates, the market for artificial intelligence chips is rapidly expanding as companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta transition from training models to their mass use by hundreds of millions of users.

We sell a lot of autonomous processors. This will definitely be a multi-billion dollar business for us.

– said Huang.

Analysts note that Nvidia's new forecast demonstrates sustained demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, despite investor doubts about the pace of further growth in the industry.

Nvidia CEO hints at ending investments in OpenAI and Anthropic as they go public05.03.26, 03:16 • 8585 views

Stepan Haftko

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