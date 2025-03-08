NSDC CCD: the second largest oil refinery in Russia attacked 800 km from Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 8, the "KINEF" oil refinery in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, located over 800 km from the border with Ukraine, was attacked. The refinery has a processing capacity of 20.1 million tons of oil per year and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil, reported on Saturday the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"On the night of March 8, the "Kirishinefteorgsintez" (KINEF) oil refinery in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation was attacked. More than 800 km from the border with Ukraine. KINEF is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia," Kovalenko wrote.
Its processing capacity, according to Kovalenko, is about 20.1 million tons of oil per year, "making it the second largest refinery in the country after the Omsk oil refinery."
The refinery, as Kovalenko pointed out, specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and other petroleum products.
