Not only Moscow: the US asked Ukraine not to strike St. Petersburg and Russia’s northern regions in the coming days — media reports

Last week, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to refrain for several days from striking Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Russia’s northern regions with long-range missiles and drones. This was reported by UNN, citing Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller.

Details

According to Miller, who cited sources familiar with the request, representatives of the Trump administration approached Kyiv last week with a request not to strike Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Russia’s northern regions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The request concerned strikes using Ukrainian long-range missiles and drones.

According to the FT, the reason for the request was U.S. plans to send an aircraft carrying a senior American official to Moscow.

"Ukraine agreed, the sources said," Miller noted.

The journalist also noted that on August 25, a U.S. Air Force C-17 military transport aircraft landed in Moscow. However, there have so far been no official statements from Washington or Kyiv regarding such a request, nor any information about which U.S. senior officials may have arrived in the Russian capital.

We remind you

As UNN reported, the U.S. asked Ukraine not to strike Moscow during CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit.