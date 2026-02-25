Norway to provide Ukraine with approximately $8 billion in aid by 2026 - Jonas Gahr Støre

Norway plans to allocate approximately 8 billion US dollars to support Ukraine in 2026, which will constitute about one-fifth of all international aid Kyiv receives. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Details

According to him, Norwegian aid focuses on areas that Ukraine considers priorities for its defense.

The total support for 2026 amounts to approximately 8 billion US dollars. I think this will reflect about 20 percent of the aid Ukraine will receive for that year. - said Støre.

The Prime Minister noted that Norway emphasizes air defense, drone technologies, and naval capabilities.

We support what you need most: air defense, and we will do everything to strengthen these capabilities, drone production, artillery, and equipment in the maritime dimension. Norway is a maritime nation. - he explained.

Støre also drew attention to the importance of Ukrainian combat experience for partners.

The development of your industry, based on battlefield experience, is extremely relevant for your partners to learn from. - added the Prime Minister.

Recall

The leaders of Ukraine and the NB8 countries condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and call for an immediate cessation of the invasion. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and its Euro-Atlantic path.