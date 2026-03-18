Norway allocates $200 million in budget support to Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers explained where the funds will be directed
Kyiv • UNN
The funds will be provided through the World Bank's PEACE project for economic stability. The money will be used to support public services and finance social payments.
Norway has decided to provide $200 million in budget support to Ukraine through the World Bank's PEACE project. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced, these funds will be directed to maintaining macroeconomic stability and the continuous operation of key public services, UNN reports.
We welcome Norway's decision to provide $200 million in budget support to Ukraine through the World Bank's PEACE project. We are sincerely grateful for this timely contribution to maintaining macroeconomic stability and the continuous operation of key public services – this is an example of Norway's leadership and its consistent support for Ukraine during a period of great challenges
Norway to provide Ukraine with approximately $8 billion in aid by 2026 - Jonas Gahr Støre25.02.26, 15:12 • 3996 views
According to her, since the program's launch in 2022, the PEACE project in Ukraine has already mobilized almost $52 billion, of which $13.4 billion has been allocated for pension payments.
Norway is ready to continue financing gas purchases for Ukraine - Støre25.02.26, 15:31 • 3458 views