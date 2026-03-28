"No Kings" protests sweep US over Iran war and Trump's policies

A new wave of protests against the policies of President Donald Trump began in a number of cities across the United States on March 28. They are called "No Kings," UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the organizers, more than 3,000 rallies are planned across the country. While earlier they were related to migration issues, now the focus is on the war in Iran.

Protesters criticize the war in Iran, the actions of the US immigration service, and express support for Ukraine. Protesters also criticize Trump's economic policy and his middle-class entourage.

The largest rallies are taking place in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington. In addition, more than 100,000 people are expected to gather near the Minnesota State Legislature.

Recall

US House of Representatives member from the Republican Party Anna Paulina Luna, known for her pro-Russian views, organized a visit of the Russian delegation to the Capitol. This caused a sharp reaction and outrage from a number of members of Congress.