No electricity at Krakovets border crossing with Poland, queues already forming - border guards

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 2782 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 12001 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 20235 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 45809 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 212719 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 278296 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 144907 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 197195 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 417906 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 355864 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.1m/s
50%
750mm
Popular news
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trapAugust 4, 12:27 AM • 25079 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in KhersonAugust 4, 12:39 AM • 30447 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot02:53 AM • 24135 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 21903 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 18094 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 146238 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 212568 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 417816 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 231446 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 355780 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
India
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 278180 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 108078 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 143749 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 155390 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 227155 views
Actual
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
M1 Abrams
Boeing AH-64 Apache

No electricity at Krakovets border crossing with Poland, queues already forming - border guards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

At the Krakovets border crossing, there is a temporary power outage, which has led to the suspension of passage for individuals and vehicles in both directions. Specialists are working to restore power.

No electricity at Krakovets border crossing with Poland, queues already forming - border guards

At the Ukrainian-Polish border, at the Krakovets checkpoint, there is a temporary power outage, and the passage of people and vehicles in both directions has been suspended, with queues already forming, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Attention to citizens planning to cross the border through the Krakovets checkpoint. There is a temporary power outage at the Krakovets checkpoint, due to which the passage of persons and vehicles in both directions is currently suspended.

- border guards reported on social media.

It is noted that specialists are already working on restoring power supply.

"As of 10:00: 30 cars are waiting to exit Ukraine, and 60 cars are waiting to enter Ukraine," the State Border Guard Service reported.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trip and, if possible, choose alternative checkpoints with less congestion.

Ukrainians warned about possible delays at Yahodyn checkpoint: what you need to know02.08.25, 09:24 • 4027 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
Ukraine
Poland