No electricity at Krakovets border crossing with Poland, queues already forming - border guards

At the Ukrainian-Polish border, at the Krakovets checkpoint, there is a temporary power outage, and the passage of people and vehicles in both directions has been suspended, with queues already forming, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

It is noted that specialists are already working on restoring power supply.

"As of 10:00: 30 cars are waiting to exit Ukraine, and 60 cars are waiting to enter Ukraine," the State Border Guard Service reported.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trip and, if possible, choose alternative checkpoints with less congestion.

