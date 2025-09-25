Night attack by Russian drones on Vinnytsia region: consequences shown

In Vinnytsia region, during the night attack by the Russian Federation, a critical infrastructure object was hit, the resulting fire was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"In Vinnytsia region, on the night of September 25, as a result of a Russian drone attack, a critical infrastructure object was hit. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. Fortunately, no one was injured," the report says.

