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Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Users linked the waterfall’s blue illumination to the Democrats’ victory in the election. Officially, a turquoise illumination was planned for November 3 as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States
Illustrative photo

Photographs of Niagara Falls illuminated in blue appeared online after the U.S. congressional midterm elections, which were won by the Democratic Party. Social media users linked the unusual lighting to the voting results, UNN reports, citing the American radio station WBLK.

Details

Radio journalists drew attention to photographs of Niagara Falls shared by users of the social network Threads. In the images, the falls are a deep blue, a color traditionally associated with the U.S. Democratic Party.  Social media users suggested that Canada may have marked the Democrats’ success in the U.S. congressional midterm elections, held on November 3, in this way.

However, as WBLK notes, according to the official schedule, Niagara Falls was supposed to be illuminated not blue but turquoise that day. In particular, according to Niagara Parks, turquoise lighting was scheduled for November 3 from 10:00 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. local time to mark Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. At the same time, the official calendar of special illuminations contains no mention of events dedicated to the U.S. elections.

It is worth noting that the illumination of Niagara Falls is overseen by the joint American-Canadian organization Niagara Falls Illumination Board, established in 1925. It is responsible for the evening illumination of the natural landmark and for special lighting events. According to the organization’s rules, applications for politically motivated illuminations are not approved, except in certain humanitarian cases.

Context

In the congressional midterm elections held on November 3, Democrats won a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate, depriving Republicans of control over both chambers of the U.S. Congress.  The Democratic Party also won victories in several states traditionally considered Republican strongholds.

Democrats gain control of Congress, dealing a blow to Trump04.11.26, 08:33 • 22432 views

Relations between the United States and Canada deteriorated significantly after Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. The causes of the tensions include trade disputes, the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, and Trump’s repeated statements about the possibility of turning Canada into the 51st U.S. state.

Against the backdrop of these disputes, social media users viewed the blue illumination of Niagara Falls as a possible political signal to Washington. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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