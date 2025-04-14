New York helicopter tour company closes after Hudson River crash that killed entire family

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17378 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15289 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20437 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29791 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63066 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59094 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33947 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59580 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106767 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166608 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21023 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22667 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24583 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27207 views
New York helicopter tour company closes after Hudson River crash that killed entire family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5276 views

New York Helicopter Tours shuts down after helicopter crash in Hudson River that killed six people. FAA supports investigation and verifies license.

New York Helicopter Tours, which owned the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River last Thursday, killing six people, is ceasing operations immediately. This was reported by FoxNews with reference to the Federal Aviation Administration, reports UNN.

New York Helicopter Tours, which owned the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River near the New Jersey coastline last Thursday, killing all six people on board, is ceasing operations immediately.

- the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The FAA announced its decision on Sunday, saying it would continue to support the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the crash. The agency also assured that it would begin an immediate review of the tour operator's license to keep the public safe when traveling by air.

The FAA is already analyzing aircraft and helicopter hotspots across the country, and on April 22, we will hold a helicopter safety panel to discuss findings, risks and additional mitigation options.

- the FAA said.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that a helicopter crashed on Thursday, April 10, in the Lower Manhattan area of New York. It crashed into the Hudson River. Six people died in the crash. It later turned out that it was not equipped with flight recorders and had no video cameras or other recording devices, which complicates the investigation of the causes of the disaster. Work is currently underway to remove the wreckage of the helicopter, including the main gearbox, rotor and parts of the tail boom, which will be sent to the laboratory for further analysis.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
