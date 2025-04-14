New York helicopter tour company closes after Hudson River crash that killed entire family

New York Helicopter Tours, which owned the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River last Thursday, killing six people, is ceasing operations immediately. This was reported by FoxNews with reference to the Federal Aviation Administration, reports UNN.

New York Helicopter Tours, which owned the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River near the New Jersey coastline last Thursday, killing all six people on board, is ceasing operations immediately. - the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The FAA announced its decision on Sunday, saying it would continue to support the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the crash. The agency also assured that it would begin an immediate review of the tour operator's license to keep the public safe when traveling by air.

The FAA is already analyzing aircraft and helicopter hotspots across the country, and on April 22, we will hold a helicopter safety panel to discuss findings, risks and additional mitigation options. - the FAA said.



Earlier, UNN wrote that a helicopter crashed on Thursday, April 10, in the Lower Manhattan area of New York. It crashed into the Hudson River. Six people died in the crash. It later turned out that it was not equipped with flight recorders and had no video cameras or other recording devices, which complicates the investigation of the causes of the disaster. Work is currently underway to remove the wreckage of the helicopter, including the main gearbox, rotor and parts of the tail boom, which will be sent to the laboratory for further analysis.