Re-examination for persons with disabilities: how and to whom to undergo it

Re-examination for persons with disabilities is important to update their status and rights. MSEC documents are valid until the next examination, and re-examination is not required for permanent disability. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Validity of disability status and MSEC documents

The disability status issued by the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) remains valid until the next assessment. This means that all rights, benefits, social services and payments provided to persons with disabilities are preserved for the period between assessments. Also, certificates and other documents issued by the MSEC remain valid until the date of the next examination, even if it has not yet occurred.

Permanent disability

If a person with a disability has been granted an indefinite status, which means that the disability is determined for life, re-examination is not mandatory. In such a case, the disability status and all rights, benefits and payments granted to the person remain unchanged. Reassessment can only be carried out at the request of the person or by court order, but this is not necessary in the case of an indefinite disability status.

Changes for people whose re-examination is in January-June 2025

The reassessment period for persons whose assessment date falls between January and June 2025 will be extended by 6 months. This is due to the introduction of a new assessment system that includes an assessment of the daily functioning of persons with disabilities. For example, if the re-examination was scheduled for March 10, 2025, the deadline for the re-examination will be extended until June 30, 2025. In order to undergo a re-examination, individuals will need to contact their attending physician, who will provide a referral for an assessment. The assessment will be conducted by an expert committee in accordance with the new rules.

Valid reasons for skipping the re-examination

If, for valid reasons, a person was unable to undergo a re-examination between 2022 and 2024, he or she will be able to undergo an assessment later, within the established timeframe. For men aged 25 to 60 with disability group 2 or 3, the re-examination must take place by November 1, 2025. For all other patients, the re-examination must take place by April 1, 2026.

The law also provides for exceptions when re-examination is not possible. These reasons include:

- The location of persons in the territories where hostilities are taking place or in the temporarily occupied territories.

- Severe impairment of body functions (absence of limbs or organs, loss of hearing or vision, cancer or mental illness).

- Active military personnel, police officers, or employees of the Security Service of Ukraine - for them, the disability status remains valid for the period of service and for 60 days after its completion.

If your case is already in the MSEC

If your documents are already at the MSEC and a meeting date has been set for 2025, your case will be transferred to the relevant health care facility where the new expert commissions will work. The assessment will take place on the day determined by the MSEC, and the person will be notified of the new address for the assessment.

Validity of documents for persons in need of permanent care

For persons with disability group 1 or 2 who need constant care, the documents issued by the MSEC remain valid until they are re-examined. If the disability was temporary and the re-examination date was specified, the same documents can be used to renew deferrals to the MCC and extend contracts for reimbursement for care services. Thus, the re-examination is important to confirm the need for care and to extend the relevant benefits.

In general, re-assessment of persons with disabilities is mandatory to keep their status and rights up-to-date. It is important to undergo reassessment in a timely manner in order not to lose the right to social services and benefits.