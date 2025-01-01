Re-examination for persons with disabilities: how and to whom to undergo it

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73736 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154929 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131328 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138683 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136612 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111547 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104619 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135503 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134789 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 63990 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103827 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106027 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154929 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167702 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184378 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134789 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135503 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144352 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135890 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152960 views
Re-examination for persons with disabilities: how and to whom to undergo it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25255 views

The Ministry of Health is updating the disability assessment system starting in January 2025. For some categories, the period of re-examination has been extended to 6 months, and the indefinite status does not require re-examination.

Re-examination for persons with disabilities is important to update their status and rights. MSEC documents are valid until the next examination, and re-examination is not required for permanent disability. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health. 

Validity of disability status and MSEC documents

The disability status issued by the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) remains valid until the next assessment. This means that all rights, benefits, social services and payments provided to persons with disabilities are preserved for the period between assessments. Also, certificates and other documents issued by the MSEC remain valid until the date of the next examination, even if it has not yet occurred.

The Ministry of Health is introducing a new assessment system instead of the MSEC: what awaits Ukrainians31.12.24, 16:36 • 22632 views

Permanent disability

If a person with a disability has been granted an indefinite status, which means that the disability is determined for life, re-examination is not mandatory. In such a case, the disability status and all rights, benefits and payments granted to the person remain unchanged. Reassessment can only be carried out at the request of the person or by court order, but this is not necessary in the case of an indefinite disability status.

Changes for people whose re-examination is in January-June 2025

The reassessment period for persons whose assessment date falls between January and June 2025 will be extended by 6 months. This is due to the introduction of a new assessment system that includes an assessment of the daily functioning of persons with disabilities. For example, if the re-examination was scheduled for March 10, 2025, the deadline for the re-examination will be extended until June 30, 2025. In order to undergo a re-examination, individuals will need to contact their attending physician, who will provide a referral for an assessment. The assessment will be conducted by an expert committee in accordance with the new rules.

Valid reasons for skipping the re-examination

If, for valid reasons, a person was unable to undergo a re-examination between 2022 and 2024, he or she will be able to undergo an assessment later, within the established timeframe. For men aged 25 to 60 with disability group 2 or 3, the re-examination must take place by November 1, 2025. For all other patients, the re-examination must take place by April 1, 2026.

The law also provides for exceptions when re-examination is not possible. These reasons include:

 - The location of persons in the territories where hostilities are taking place or in the temporarily occupied territories.

 - Severe impairment of body functions (absence of limbs or organs, loss of hearing or vision, cancer or mental illness).

 - Active military personnel, police officers, or employees of the Security Service of Ukraine - for them, the disability status remains valid for the period of service and for 60 days after its completion.

The Ministry of Health has canceled disability for 188 people after checking suspicious cases29.12.24, 18:37 • 25095 views

If your case is already in the MSEC

If your documents are already at the MSEC and a meeting date has been set for 2025, your case will be transferred to the relevant health care facility where the new expert commissions will work. The assessment will take place on the day determined by the MSEC, and the person will be notified of the new address for the assessment.

Validity of documents for persons in need of permanent care

For persons with disability group 1 or 2 who need constant care, the documents issued by the MSEC remain valid until they are re-examined. If the disability was temporary and the re-examination date was specified, the same documents can be used to renew deferrals to the MCC and extend contracts for reimbursement for care services. Thus, the re-examination is important to confirm the need for care and to extend the relevant benefits.

In general, re-assessment of persons with disabilities is mandatory to keep their status and rights up-to-date. It is important to undergo reassessment in a timely manner in order not to lose the right to social services and benefits.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Health
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

