New deferment in "Reserve+": who will be exempt from mobilization - explained the Ministry of Defense

A new deferment for another category of the population has appeared in the "Reserve+" mobile application. This applies to scientific, scientific-pedagogical, and pedagogical workers of higher, professional pre-higher, and vocational education institutions, scientific institutions, and organizations, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The deferment can be obtained by those educators who have the following information in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education:

record of the main place of work;

confirmation of a salary rate of 0.75 or more;

a mark of participation in the educational process or an administrative teaching position.

To get a deferment through "Reserve+", you need to click on the three dots on the main screen of the application, select "Submit a deferment request", and then choose the appropriate category. A notification with the result will then be sent.

If the position of an employee of an educational institution meets the three criteria listed above, but the deferment is not processed in "Reserve+" — you need to contact the educational institution — the employer, who must check and, if necessary, clarify the data in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education – reported the Ministry of Defense.

