Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
NBA: Ukrainians Mykhailiuk and Len helped their teams win

NBA: Ukrainians Mykhailiuk and Len helped their teams win

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25983 views

Svyatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 12 points for Utah in a victory over Orlando, and Alex Len helped Sacramento defeat Golden State. Other Ukrainian basketball players also excelled in European championships.

Ukrainian basketball players Svyatoslav Mykhailyuk and Oleksiy Len helped their teams win the NBA regular season. This was reported by the FBU, according to UNN.

Details

Mykhailiuk played 20 minutes and scored 12 points in the game against Orlando, which ended in his team's 105-92 victory. He also had 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. This season, Sviatoslav is averaging 17 minutes per game, scoring 8 points. Utah's next game is against Atlanta on the night of January 8.

Alex Len helped Sacramento to a 129-99 victory over Golden State. In his 9 minutes on the court, he scored 2 points, grabbed 2 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot. This season, Len is averaging 7 minutes on the court, scoring 2 points per game. His team will play Miami tonight.

Kovlyar, Bliznyuk and others proved themselves in European championships:

  • Oleksandr Kovlyar scored 10 points for Litkabelis in the 85-89 win over Zalgiris.
    • Bogdan Bliznyuk returned from injury and helped Jonava defeat Mazeikiai 83-72 with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
      • Volodymyr Shevchenko scored 6 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for Pärnu in the 80-70 victory over Vijsmu.
        • Vladimir Gerun helped Osaka win against Kyoto (94:83) with 16 points and 7 rebounds.
          • Aleksander Mishula, playing for Rzeszów, scored 8 points in a 75-87 defeat of Bydgoszcz (75:87).
            • Mikhail Bednostin played 7 minutes in the NCAA and scored 2 points, but his team lost to Navy (70:71).

              Recall

              The women's national basketball team of Ukraine won a confident victory over North Macedonia. 

              Yulia Havryliuk

              Yulia Havryliuk

              Sports
