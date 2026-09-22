Nauseda stated that Russia has "already lost the war" against Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda condemned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the UN General Assembly meeting and also added that the Russian Federation "has already lost the war," reports UNN, citing Sky News.

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The leader of Lithuania said that Russia "has already lost the war," while its leadership "does not allow itself to acknowledge defeat" because of fears of international accountability or possible retaliation from its own people.

Nausėda cited data according to which, over the past 55 months, Russia has suffered 1.5 million personnel losses (including 400,000 killed or wounded in combat), while capturing only 0.3% of the territory.

"And yet all these enormous efforts, all this blood and tears, have in fact proved futile," he said.

"Ukraine still stands proudly as an independent state."

Nausėda added that the inevitable is drawing closer and the stakes are rising, as the Kremlin finds itself in a hopeless situation.

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