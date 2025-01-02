ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154877 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131297 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138656 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136592 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175797 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111536 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167679 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104619 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

National selection for Eurovision: the numbers of participants who claim to be the tenth finalist are already known

National selection for Eurovision: the numbers of participants who claim to be the tenth finalist are already known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28042 views

Public Broadcasting has announced a draw among the participants of the longlist to select the last finalist of the national selection. The voting will take place in Diia from January 13 to 17 among 10 candidates.

Public Broadcasting has held a draw among the participants of the longlist of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 who were not shortlisted. Among them, Ukrainians will be able to choose another finalist, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

You can vote for a participant from January 13 to 17 in the Diia app. The winner of the audience vote will join 9 contestants in the final of the national selection.

The songs of the voting participants will be available on Eurovision Ukraine's YouTube on the day the voting starts.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: 9 finalists announced, one more to be chosen in “Diia”20.12.24, 16:05 • 16280 views

In Diya, participants will be placed in the following order:

1. ENLEO - SUPERNOVA

2. MUAYAD - AMNESIA

3. BRYKULETS - "Kryshtali"

4. 4. Ranrawi - Anymore

5. GRISANA - Kohoney

6. Listen to Sasha - "Live"

7. MON FIA - Dive Inside

8. YAGODY - "BramaYa"

9. Starykova Hrystyna - Rise

10. FIINKA - "Culture"

Add

One of the participants of the longlist, singer TESLENKO, decided to refuse further participation. It later became known that he had applied to participate in the San Marino national selection for Eurovision 2025.

Jury of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has been elected in Diia: who received the most votes23.12.24, 11:17 • 13524 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
ukraineUkraine

