National selection for Eurovision: the numbers of participants who claim to be the tenth finalist are already known

Public Broadcasting has held a draw among the participants of the longlist of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 who were not shortlisted. Among them, Ukrainians will be able to choose another finalist, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

You can vote for a participant from January 13 to 17 in the Diia app. The winner of the audience vote will join 9 contestants in the final of the national selection.

The songs of the voting participants will be available on Eurovision Ukraine's YouTube on the day the voting starts.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: 9 finalists announced, one more to be chosen in “Diia”

In Diya, participants will be placed in the following order:

1. ENLEO - SUPERNOVA

2. MUAYAD - AMNESIA

3. BRYKULETS - "Kryshtali"

4. 4. Ranrawi - Anymore

5. GRISANA - Kohoney

6. Listen to Sasha - "Live"

7. MON FIA - Dive Inside

8. YAGODY - "BramaYa"

9. Starykova Hrystyna - Rise

10. FIINKA - "Culture"

Add

One of the participants of the longlist, singer TESLENKO, decided to refuse further participation. It later became known that he had applied to participate in the San Marino national selection for Eurovision 2025.

Jury of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has been elected in Diia: who received the most votes