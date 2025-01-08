NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is under evacuation order amid wildfires in the US

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50761 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147575 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127471 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135091 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134100 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171233 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110689 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164148 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104456 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130657 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 129426 views
05:55 PM • 36919 views
06:08 PM • 98550 views
06:35 PM • 102035 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147555 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171221 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164139 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 191893 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 181114 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 129443 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 130673 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 142906 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134527 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151710 views
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is under evacuation order amid wildfires in the US

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is under evacuation order amid wildfires in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22370 views

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Los Angeles has been ordered to evacuate due to wildfires. Three large-scale fires have covered more than 1700 hectares, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and leaving 200,000 buildings without electricity.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena has been ordered to evacuate amid wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area of the United States, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

"NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which develops and coordinates many of the space agency's unmanned research missions, is included in evacuation orders caused by the Eaton Fire, which has devastated many areas around Pasadena," the statement said.

Most of the JPL campus is located in the neighboring hillside city of La Cañada Flintridge, which is under an evacuation order, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

JPL is operated by the California Institute of Technology, which canceled its classes on Wednesday and closed its Pasadena campus for non-essential operations.

Addendum

Three life-threatening fires are destroying homes in Los Angeles County, with the largest of them in Pacific Palisades putting tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders.

Many had to abandon their cars in the area between Malibu and Santa Monica, prompting firefighters to use a bulldozer to remove the piled-up vehicles.

The uncontrolled Palisades Fire is spreading about five football fields per minute and has destroyed more than 1,173 hectares. A state of emergency has been declared in Los Angeles, and firefighters have warned that "tornado-like" winds are complicating their fight.

Two more fires broke out in Los Angeles County: the massive 202-hectare Hearst Fire north of San Fernando and the Eaton Fire in Altadena, which grew to 404 hectares in a few hours. More than 200,000 homes and buildings in the area were left without power.

30 thousand people are evacuated as a fire breaks out in the neighborhood of Hollywood stars in the United States08.01.25, 08:54 • 26524 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
nasaNASA
los-angelesLos Angeles

