NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is under evacuation order amid wildfires in the US

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena has been ordered to evacuate amid wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area of the United States, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

"NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which develops and coordinates many of the space agency's unmanned research missions, is included in evacuation orders caused by the Eaton Fire, which has devastated many areas around Pasadena," the statement said.

Most of the JPL campus is located in the neighboring hillside city of La Cañada Flintridge, which is under an evacuation order, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

JPL is operated by the California Institute of Technology, which canceled its classes on Wednesday and closed its Pasadena campus for non-essential operations.

Addendum

Three life-threatening fires are destroying homes in Los Angeles County, with the largest of them in Pacific Palisades putting tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders.

Many had to abandon their cars in the area between Malibu and Santa Monica, prompting firefighters to use a bulldozer to remove the piled-up vehicles.

The uncontrolled Palisades Fire is spreading about five football fields per minute and has destroyed more than 1,173 hectares. A state of emergency has been declared in Los Angeles, and firefighters have warned that "tornado-like" winds are complicating their fight.

Two more fires broke out in Los Angeles County: the massive 202-hectare Hearst Fire north of San Fernando and the Eaton Fire in Altadena, which grew to 404 hectares in a few hours. More than 200,000 homes and buildings in the area were left without power.

