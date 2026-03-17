Naftogaz Supervisory Board elects chairman and forms new committees

The Supervisory Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" held its first meeting in the new composition and elected its leadership. Duncan Nightingale, a Canadian expert with over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, became the chairman of the board, and Kostiantyn Mariievych, a state representative and State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, became the deputy chairman, UNN reports with reference to NJSC "Naftogaz".

Details

As reported by the company, the meeting took place on March 12, 2026, in Kyiv. All members of the Supervisory Board were present in person.

The formation of a professional and independent Supervisory Board in accordance with the best international standards is an important step for the further development of Naftogaz. I thank the Government of Ukraine for supporting corporate governance reform and a professional approach to its implementation — said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

At the meeting, the Supervisory Board formed three committees. The Nominations, Remuneration and Evaluation Committee was headed by Robert Sleszynski. Duncan Nightingale and Kostiantyn Mariievych also joined its composition.

The Audit and Finance Committee was headed by Erik Rasmussen. Tor Martin Anfinnsen and Anna Artemenko became members of the committee. The Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee was headed by Tor Martin Anfinnsen. Erik Rasmussen and Anna Artemenko joined its composition.

The Supervisory Board also approved the calendar of regular meetings for 2026 and considered a number of operational issues, the company added.

Reminder

Recently, the Government appointed an updated composition of the Supervisory Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine". The selection of board members took place according to a full and open procedure in accordance with the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises.

Four independent board members were selected based on the results of a transparent and independent competition. Two more shareholder representatives - from the state - were appointed by the Government.

Svyrydenko discussed with the new Supervisory Board of Naftogaz the preservation of fixed gas prices for the population