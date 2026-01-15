$43.180.08
02:15 PM • 4404 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 11080 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 41185 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 53648 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 30906 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31011 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 49840 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40584 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41500 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35643 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
NABU as a film studio is a normal company, but as an anti-corruption body it is ineffective and very expensive – expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Over ten years, NABU has spent more than 10 billion hryvnias without imprisoning a single major corrupt official. Political expert Kyrylo Sazonov called it the most ineffective body in the country.

NABU as a film studio is a normal company, but as an anti-corruption body it is ineffective and very expensive – expert

In its ten years of existence, NABU has spent over 10 billion UAH of Ukrainians' money but has not imprisoned a single major corrupt official. This is the most ineffective body in the country. This was written by political expert and serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kyrylo Sazonov, as reported by UNN.

"Now I will say an unpopular thing – Tymoshenko will not go to jail. Not because she is innocent. But because NABU is the most prominent and ineffective body in the country: it shows movies, but there are 0 arrests. In its ten years of existence, these guys and girls have eaten through over 10 billion UAH of Ukrainians' money, but they HAVE NOT IMPRISONED A SINGLE fat corrupt official," he noted.

He recalled examples of NABU's work with top corrupt officials.

Former minister in Yanukovych's government and owner of the gas production company "Burisma" Mykola Zlochevsky, the expert noted, was accused of illegally seizing billions of hryvnias. In the end, he made a deal with NABU and paid a fine of 68 thousand UAH and donated $20 million for drones, he emphasized.

Regarding Kolomoisky's partner Hennadiy Boholyubov, he reported, NABU and SAP are investigating episodes related to the seizure of billions of sums. In 2024, Boholyubov fled Ukraine under an assumed name, accompanied by NABU detectives, Sazonov recalled.

He also wrote about Kyiv City Council deputy Vladyslav Trubitsyn, who demanded and received a 1.26 million UAH bribe for assisting in the placement of kiosks. As of the end of 2025, there is no public information about a verdict in this case, and Trubitsyn is in Israel, he stated.

NABU informed former MP Heorhiy Logvynsky, the expert stated, about suspicion of withdrawing 54 million UAH from the state budget through the company "Zolotyi Mandarin Oil". As a result, Logvynsky is now in Israel, on the beach, he noted.

In addition, he drew attention to the Head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev, who is accused by NABU of receiving a record bribe of $2.7 million. The suspicion was announced by NABU. He is now free, Sazonov emphasized.

He called the Bureau "NABU Pictures Film Studio" and stressed that thousands of top suspects have escaped punishment.

"As NABU itself writes: 'This list can be continued, because these cases are only a part of more than 1300 criminal proceedings that are in the work of NABU and SAP.' But the Bureau does not specify that all these 1300 bribe-takers, corrupt officials, and thieves are walking free and living their best lives. Therefore, as a film studio or production agency, NABU is a normal company. Entertaining. But, as a state body that not only shows corruption but also fights it, it is very expensive. Because it is completely ineffective," Sazonov concluded.

As reported, on January 14, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) served a notice of suspicion to the head of the "Batkivshchyna" faction, Yulia Tymoshenko. She is charged under part four of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: offering undue advantage to officials – people's deputies of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
State budget
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Tymoshenko
Israel
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada