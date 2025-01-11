Liverpool Everton, which is represented by Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, announced the appointment of David Moyes as head coach. This is Moyes' second appointment, as he coached the Toffees for almost 11 years before moving to Manchester United in 2013. This is stated in the club's statement, UNN reports.

Details

"Everton Football Club is delighted to welcome David Moyes as the new head coach," the club said in a statement.

Moyes said he was happy to return to the Toffees and emphasized that he wanted to help restore the club's reputation.

"It's great to be back. I spent 11 incredible years here and didn't hesitate for a second before accepting the club's offer. I am looking forward to working with the new owners. I'm looking forward to helping them restore the club's reputation," commented Moyes on his appointment.

The details of the contract have not been disclosed, but sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Moyes' contract with Everton runs until June 2027.

Addendum

The 61-year-old Scottish specialist has already coached Everton Liverpool from 2002 to 2013, after which he left the team to take up a coaching position at Manchester United, which was left by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Moyes will replace Sean Dyche, who was sacked from Everton on January 9, three hours before the start of the cup match against Peterborough. Moyes did not win any trophies with Everton, but in 2003, 2005, 2009 he received the award of the best coach of the year according to the Football Coaches Association of England. In addition, in the 2022/2023 season, Moyes and West Ham won the Conference League.

"The Toffees are in 16th place in the Premier League standings with only three wins. Moyes' men will play their next match on January 15 against Aston Villa.

It should be noted that the Merseyside side is represented by Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, who joined the Blues in January 2022 from Dynamo Kyiv for €17 million and has played 19 matches in all competitions this season, giving one assist.

Ukrainian footballer refuses to transfer to PSG because of a Russian in the team