My conscience doesn't bother me - Topolya on divorce from his wife

Ukrainian singer, frontman of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolia spoke about his divorce from his wife Olena Topolia, stating that his conscience does not bother him. The artist shared this in the program "Ochi v Ochi", as reported by UNN.

Details

"The war affected everything in life, mine, Olena's, and millions of Ukrainians. We don't live in a vacuum. Everything happens, we move on," the artist said.

He added that he continues to actively participate in raising their three children.

"I live my life, I have many plans, I have a wonderful relationship with my children. My conscience does not bother me regarding how our divorce happened and how I perform my duties as a father," Topolia added.

Recall

Ukrainian singer, composer, and songwriter, Eurovision participant Olena Kucher-Topolia (singer Alyosha) announced her divorce from the leader of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolia after 12 years of marriage.

After Ukrainian singer Olena Topolia (Alyosha) reported being blackmailed, law enforcement officers detained a 23-year-old Kyiv resident for extorting money from the singer.

Ukrainian singer, frontman of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolia reacted to the leak of private videos with his ex-wife Olena Topolia, better known as Alyosha.