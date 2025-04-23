Motor third party liability insurance: Ukrainians spent over UAH 4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, Ukrainians have spent more than 4.5 billion hryvnias on motor vehicle insurance. This was reported in Telegram by the Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers of Ukraine "Ukravtoprom", reports UNN.

Details

In the first quarter of 2025, Ukrainian car owners concluded more than 1.5 million domestic contracts for compulsory civil liability insurance. This is 8.83% less compared to the same period in 2024.



At the same time, the total amount of insurance payments under MTPL contracts exceeded 4.5 billion hryvnias, which is 114.81% more than in the same period in 2024. However, the average insurance premium increased to 2,975.4 hryvnias, which is 135.61% more than last year.

This dynamic is explained by the transition of the MTPL market to a free pricing mechanism. The leaders in the number of concluded MTPL contracts were:

IC «ORANTA» — 267746 contracts;

IC «TAS» — 260009 contracts;

IC «KNYAZHA VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP» — 194755 contracts.

The Verkhovna Rada has taken a step towards compensation of car insurance costs for combatants