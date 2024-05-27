More than UAH 1 million embezzled during the repair of a school shelter: Head of the Education Department was served with a notice of suspicion in Kryvyi Rih

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 4921 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83476 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141091 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146072 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240861 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172228 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163887 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148073 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112968 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111484 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42185 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60996 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107381 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62667 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240861 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206864 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232892 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219993 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 4921 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14835 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21724 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107381 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111484 views
Actual
More than UAH 1 million embezzled during the repair of a school shelter: Head of the Education Department was served with a notice of suspicion in Kryvyi Rih

More than UAH 1 million embezzled during the repair of a school shelter: Head of the Education Department was served with a notice of suspicion in Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18658 views

In Kryvyi Rih, the head of the education department and five other people are suspected of embezzling more than UAH 1 million of budget funds allocated for the repair of school shelters.

In Kryvyi Rih, the head of the education department of the executive committee of one of the city's district councils and five other officials and entrepreneurs were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of budget funds allocated for the repair of shelters in educational institutions. This was reported by the press service of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, the official developed a criminal plan to misappropriate budget funds allocated for the repair of shelters in educational institutions in Kryvyi Rih. She involved the director of a children's and youth sports school, an accountant of the education department of the executive committee and three businessmen in the criminal scheme,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the suspects knowingly entered false information into official documents regarding the cost of construction materials. Based on these documents, funds were transferred in favor of controlled contractors. Subsequently, the funds were distributed among the members of the organized group.

By their illegal actions, the suspects caused significant losses to the local community - over UAH 1 million.

During the authorized searches of the defendants' residences and workplaces, the SBU seized cash, documents confirming the criminal activity and cars.

They are charged with misappropriation of another person's property through abuse of office, committed on an especially large scale, and forgery in an organized group (Article 27(3), Article 28(3), Article 191(5), Article 366(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pretrial restraints have been imposed on all suspects - detention, and the head and accountant of the education department of the executive committee have been suspended from their positions.

In Odesa, SBI exposes TCC official who organized multimillion-dollar scheme to make money on tax evaders5/27/24, 1:24 PM • 18699 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

Contact us about advertising