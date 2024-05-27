More than UAH 1 million embezzled during the repair of a school shelter: Head of the Education Department was served with a notice of suspicion in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, the head of the education department of the executive committee of one of the city's district councils and five other officials and entrepreneurs were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of budget funds allocated for the repair of shelters in educational institutions. This was reported by the press service of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, the official developed a criminal plan to misappropriate budget funds allocated for the repair of shelters in educational institutions in Kryvyi Rih. She involved the director of a children's and youth sports school, an accountant of the education department of the executive committee and three businessmen in the criminal scheme, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the suspects knowingly entered false information into official documents regarding the cost of construction materials. Based on these documents, funds were transferred in favor of controlled contractors. Subsequently, the funds were distributed among the members of the organized group.

By their illegal actions, the suspects caused significant losses to the local community - over UAH 1 million.

During the authorized searches of the defendants' residences and workplaces, the SBU seized cash, documents confirming the criminal activity and cars.

They are charged with misappropriation of another person's property through abuse of office, committed on an especially large scale, and forgery in an organized group (Article 27(3), Article 28(3), Article 191(5), Article 366(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pretrial restraints have been imposed on all suspects - detention, and the head and accountant of the education department of the executive committee have been suspended from their positions.

