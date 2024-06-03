More than three thousand foreign components have already been found in weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine

More than three thousand different components of foreign production have already been identified in the weapons that Russia uses every day to attack Ukraine. This is stated on the portal "War and sanctions", which is now maintained by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

So, as of the beginning of June, the database of foreign components in weapons included 1,375 components for Cruise and ballistic missiles, drones, etc., as well as 100 units of various weapons.

According to the portal, about 30 different countries of the world are producers of goods that Russia uses for the production of weapons. Among them, in particular, are such Western countries as Great Britain, Canada, Germany, the USA, France, and the Netherlands. Also Asian countries: Japan, Singapore, Taiwan.

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin previously reportedthat almost 300 different components of foreign-made microelectronics were found in ballistic missiles manufactured by the DPRK , which the enemy attacked Ukraine.

"Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British "Center for the study of armed conflicts" Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a report was prepared by CAR on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones. So, only in one object identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile, 290 foreign-made Microelectronics components were found. The vast majority of the elements provide navigation of the rocket, they are manufactured by more than 25 companies with headquarters in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan, etc.," said Ruvin.

Strengthening export controls and sanctions against russia is the result of cooperation between British and Ukrainian experts