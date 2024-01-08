More than 90 people evacuated from Donetsk region, five civilians evacuated from Avdiivka

Over the weekend, rescuers helped 92 residents evacuate from Donetsk Oblast. In particular, they managed to evacuate five more civilians from the city of Avdiivka. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers from the "FENIX" evacuation group and police managed to evacuate 5 residents of Avdiivka to safer localities - the rescuers said.

In addition, specialists of the Rescue Service provided assistance to 87 people, including 20 children and 10 people with limited mobility, at the points of collection and boarding evacuation vehicles.

Rescuers also urged all residents of Donetsk region to evacuate to save their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

Recall

Ivan Tymochko, head of the Army Reserves Council, said Avdiivka is a key center of enemy forces in the east, and attacks continue, but Russians cannot accumulate enough equipment.

Evacuation from Avdiivka: "white angels" evacuated 6 people, two of them seriously injured - police