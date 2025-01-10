More than 7000 servicemen returned to the army after the adoption of the law on the NWO

After the adoption of the law on the voluntary return to service of persons liable for military service who left military units without permission for the first time, more than 7,000 soldiers have exercised this right. This was reported on Friday by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reported.

Details

As noted, 4,396 military personnel have been officially reinstated in military service, while the rest are in the process of resuming and closing criminal proceedings.

This figure is increasing every day, the SBI said.

The day before , the Verkhovna Rada extended the deadline for voluntary return to service for those soldiers who left their units without permission until March 1, 2025.

According to the law, servicemen who have left military units without permission may return to their colleagues and continue their service without remorse or conflict with Ukrainian law.

The law came into force at the end of November 2024. The commander of the military unit shall extend the contract or service no later than 72 hours from the date of arrival of the serviceman to the unit, and resume the payment of cash, food, clothing and other types of support.

These servicemen will also be restored to the benefits and social guarantees established by the state.

In addition, the commander of the military unit is obliged to inform the pre-trial investigation body and the Military Law Enforcement Service about the arrival of the soldier and his continuation of service. After that, the procedure for closing the case against the soldier begins.

