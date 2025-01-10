More than 7000 servicemen returned to the army after the adoption of the law on the NWO

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

More than 7000 servicemen returned to the army after the adoption of the law on the NWO

More than 7000 servicemen returned to the army after the adoption of the law on the NWO

Kyiv  •  UNN

More than 7,000 military personnel returned to service after the adoption of the law on voluntary return. 4,396 people have already been officially reinstated, while the process of reopening and closing criminal cases against the rest is underway.

After the adoption of the law on the voluntary return  to service of persons liable for military service who left military units without permission for the first time, more than 7,000 soldiers have exercised this right.  This was reported on Friday by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reported. 

Details

As noted, 4,396 military personnel have been officially reinstated in military service, while the rest are in the process of resuming and closing criminal proceedings.

This figure is increasing every day, the SBI said. 

The day before , the Verkhovna Rada extended the deadline for voluntary return to service for those soldiers who left their units without permission until March 1, 2025.

According to the law, servicemen who have left military units without permission may return to their colleagues and continue their service without remorse or conflict with Ukrainian law.

The law came into force at the end of November 2024. The commander of the military unit shall extend the contract or service no later than 72 hours from the date of arrival of the serviceman to the unit, and resume the payment of cash, food, clothing and other types of support.

These servicemen will also be restored to the benefits and social guarantees established by the state.

In addition, the commander of the military unit is obliged to inform the pre-trial investigation body and the Military Law Enforcement Service about the arrival of the soldier and his continuation of service. After that, the procedure for closing the case against the soldier begins.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

