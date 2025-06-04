More than 700 large foster families plan to provide housing by 2029

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky
01:08 PM • 4570 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 11572 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 10382 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 15376 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 27561 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34332 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36265 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 82863 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
June 4, 05:30 AM • 39398 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 43101 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
40%
752mm
Popular news

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

June 4, 05:11 AM • 48209 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

June 4, 06:53 AM • 41619 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 30389 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 20195 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

10:53 AM • 20700 views
Publications

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 8818 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 82868 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 124548 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 212827 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 253233 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 11289 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 67434 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 212827 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 140184 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 141635 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

More than 700 large foster families plan to provide housing by 2029

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The program of providing housing for large foster families is underway in Ukraine. In 2025, the Ministry of Social Policy allocated UAH 833 million for the purchase of housing for more than 700 families.

More than 700 large foster families plan to provide housing by 2029

According to the government program, it is planned to provide housing for more than 700 large foster families by 2029. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Details

According to the state program, the purchase of houses for large foster families (family-type children's homes) is ongoing in local communities. The Ministry of Social Policy has allocated UAH 833 million of subvention funds from the state budget for such housing for more than 700 families in 2025, the Ministry of Social Policy informs.

Housing for large foster families is not just a basic necessity, it is an important factor in increasing the number of children living in family warmth. Therefore, the Ministry of Social Policy directs the subvention to local budgets for the purchase of comfortable houses of sufficient area. By 2029, it is planned to provide housing for more than 700 such families

– said Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych.

Let us remind you

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the Regulations on the procedure for granting housing subsidies, expanding the possibilities of receiving them for family-type children's homes, foster and large families. Subsidies can be provided even if there are deposits from children or purchased property, if it is used to meet the needs of the child

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyReal Estate
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9