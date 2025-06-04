More than 700 large foster families plan to provide housing by 2029

According to the government program, it is planned to provide housing for more than 700 large foster families by 2029. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Details

According to the state program, the purchase of houses for large foster families (family-type children's homes) is ongoing in local communities. The Ministry of Social Policy has allocated UAH 833 million of subvention funds from the state budget for such housing for more than 700 families in 2025, the Ministry of Social Policy informs.

Housing for large foster families is not just a basic necessity, it is an important factor in increasing the number of children living in family warmth. Therefore, the Ministry of Social Policy directs the subvention to local budgets for the purchase of comfortable houses of sufficient area. By 2029, it is planned to provide housing for more than 700 such families – said Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych.

Let us remind you

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the Regulations on the procedure for granting housing subsidies, expanding the possibilities of receiving them for family-type children's homes, foster and large families. Subsidies can be provided even if there are deposits from children or purchased property, if it is used to meet the needs of the child