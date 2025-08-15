More than 35 YouTube channels linked to Russian propaganda blocked in Ukraine

The NSDC of Ukraine applied sanctions against most of them. The list of blocked channels was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

Recently, over 35 channels of individuals spreading narratives consonant with Russian propaganda have been blocked on YouTube in Ukraine. - reported the CCD.

The list of blocked channels includes, in particular, the following media figures, bloggers, and politicians:

former presenter of the sanctioned NewsOne TV channel Diana Panchenko (2 channels);

former presenter of the sanctioned NewsOne TV channel Oleksandr Shelest (2 channels);

blogger Oleksiy Arestovych (2 channels);

political scientist Vadym Karasiov;

former MP, blogger Ihor Mosiychuk;

former MP Hennadiy Balashov (2 channels);

Artem Dmytruk, a person involved in criminal proceedings, declared wanted;

blogger Rostyslav Shaposhnikov (3 channels);

political scientist Kostiantyn Bondarenko;

blogger Dmytro Vasylets (2 channels);

Pavlo Onishchenko, involved in criminal proceedings;

TV presenter Lana Shevchuk;

TV presenter Maks Nazarov (Nazar Diorditsa);

blogger Andriy Serebryansky, known as Andriy Luhansky (6 channels);

Russian journalist, State Duma deputy of the Russian Federation Anatoly Wasserman;

Russian journalist Yulia Latynina;

Russian TV presenter Anastasia Kashevarova (2 channels);

Russian writer-propagandist Zakhar Prilepin;

Russian TV presenter Ruslan Ostashko (2 channels);

Russian blogger Mykola Starikov (2 channels) and others.

Recall

In early July, UNN reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy activated the NSDC decision on sanctions against 403 individuals and 188 legal entities. This synchronizes Ukrainian restrictions with the 9-14 packages of EU sanctions.