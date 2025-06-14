More effective technological responses are needed: Zelenskyy discussed the development of the air defense system with security officials

Russian strike drones remain a daily threat, and much more effective technological responses are needed. This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a conversation with the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as well as with the Chief of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Separately, we spoke today with the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as well as with the Chief of the General Staff, about protecting our sky. Russian strike drones remain a daily threat. And we need much more effective responses – technological responses - said Zelenskyy.

The President stressed that time should be used much more efficiently to develop a sky protection system.

In particular, this concerns interceptor drones: both the required number of such drones, and the training of our operators and the interaction of relevant units. There should be more sky protection. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine! Thank you to all our people – thank you to all people! - the Head of State summarized.

Russia launched almost 60 UAVs at Ukraine: 43 drones were neutralized