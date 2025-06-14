$41.490.00
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
More effective technological responses are needed: Zelenskyy discussed the development of the air defense system with security officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the need for technological responses to the threat of Russian drones. He emphasized the importance of developing the air defense system and increasing the number of interceptor drones.

More effective technological responses are needed: Zelenskyy discussed the development of the air defense system with security officials

Russian strike drones remain a daily threat, and much more effective technological responses are needed. This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a conversation with the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as well as with the Chief of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Separately, we spoke today with the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as well as with the Chief of the General Staff, about protecting our sky. Russian strike drones remain a daily threat. And we need much more effective responses – technological responses 

- said Zelenskyy.

The President stressed that time should be used much more efficiently to develop a sky protection system.

In particular, this concerns interceptor drones: both the required number of such drones, and the training of our operators and the interaction of relevant units. There should be more sky protection. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine! Thank you to all our people – thank you to all people! 

- the Head of State summarized.

Russia launched almost 60 UAVs at Ukraine: 43 drones were neutralized

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

