Mongolia will have to explain its refusal to arrest Putin - ICC prosecutor

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Mongolia will have to explain its refusal to arrest Putin - ICC prosecutor

Mongolia will have to explain its refusal to arrest Putin - ICC prosecutor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15363 views

Karim Khan said that Mongolia should explain why it did not arrest Putin during his visit. The ICC prosecutor believes that the Russian president may end up in the dock in The Hague.

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Kareem Khan said in an interview with the BBC that Mongolia will have to explain why it ignored the ICC warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports.

Details

This week, the Russian president paid a visit to Mongolia, where he was supposed to be arrested but was greeted with a red carpet.

Karim Khan assured that Mongolia will have to explain why it ignored the ICC warrant.

"The negotiation process at the court level is underway. The judges may give their recommendations in case there is a lack of cooperation, but I don't want to predict anything, because this issue is now being resolved between the judges and the Mongolian government," the prosecutor said.

When asked by the BBC whether he believed that Putin would one day end up in the dock in The Hague, Khan responded by citing the example of the former Yugoslavia.

"People laughed when the former Yugoslavia tribunal sought arrest warrants for Karadzic and Mladic, not to mention Milosevic, when the Special Court for Sierra Leone issued a warrant for former President Charles Taylor,  but as history has shown, these people, who in the past had considerable power in their own country and in the region, ended up in the dock. There are examples that show that if someone does whatever they want, using power that is not limited by higher accountability, their room for maneuver is narrowing," Khan said.

Currently, the highest-ranking individuals sought by the ICC are Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

Earlier, Khan also issued arrest warrants for three leaders of the Hamas group, two of whom have since been killed as a result of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Zelenskyy: Mongolia respects Putin more than international law05.09.24, 15:28 • 22526 views

Context

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest. 

However, the country ignored the ICC's decision and refused to arrest the Russian president. 

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international system of criminal law and warned that Kyiv would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Our hands are tied: Mongolia explains why Putin was not arrested03.09.24, 17:00 • 14281 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

