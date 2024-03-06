Moldova Decides to Suspend Participation in the Treaty on Arms Reduction in Europe

Moldova has decided to suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), which the country signed in 1990 in Paris. This was reported by UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

The Ministry of Defense explains that the situation in Europe has changed dramatically in recent years.

With russia's withdrawal from this treaty, the circumstances under which it was concluded in 1990 have fundamentally changed. So far, 21 states have announced the suspension of the treaty - said State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Valeriy Mizha.

It is noted that the decision of the Moldovan government on the CFE Treaty will enter into force 150 days after the states parties to the treaty receive notification.

russia's participation in the treaty was suspended in July 2007 by a decree of President Vladimir Putin, and a corresponding law was passed on November 29, 2007.

In addition, in the fall of 2023 , russia finally withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

In response , NATO countries in a joint statement announced their intention to suspend their participation in the treaty indefinitely.

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed on November 19, 1990 in Paris by 16 NATO states and six Warsaw Pact states (Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, the USSR and Czechoslovakia) and entered into force on November 9, 1992.

The agreement set quotas on the amount of military equipment that signatory countries could have, including tanks, artillery, helicopters, and airplanes.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that this spring russia will try again to destabilize the situation in her country.