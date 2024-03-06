Moldova Decides to Suspend Participation in the Treaty on Arms Reduction in Europe

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16334 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 52012 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40902 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 207199 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187281 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175522 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220835 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249186 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154984 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371603 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13520 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 52012 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 207199 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 168689 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187281 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10783 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19850 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20460 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 34642 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42475 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Moldova Decides to Suspend Participation in the Treaty on Arms Reduction in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33102 views

Moldova has decided to suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, citing russia's withdrawal from the treaty.

Moldova Decides to Suspend Participation in the Treaty on Arms Reduction in Europe

Moldova has decided to suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), which the country signed in 1990 in Paris. This was reported by UNN with reference to NewsMaker.  

Details

The Ministry of Defense explains that the situation in Europe has changed dramatically in recent years.

With russia's withdrawal from this treaty, the circumstances under which it was concluded in 1990 have fundamentally changed. So far, 21 states have announced the suspension of the treaty

-  said State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Valeriy Mizha.

It is noted that the decision of the Moldovan government on the CFE Treaty will enter into force 150 days after the states parties to the treaty receive notification.

Moldova did not ask Ukraine for military assistance - Zelenskyy25.02.24, 20:22 • 31449 views

Addendum

russia's participation in the treaty was suspended in July 2007 by a decree of President Vladimir Putin, and a corresponding law was passed on November 29, 2007.

In addition, in the fall of 2023 , russia finally withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).   

In response , NATO countries in a joint statement announced their intention to suspend their participation in the treaty indefinitely.  

For reference

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed on November 19, 1990 in Paris by 16 NATO states and six Warsaw Pact states (Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, the USSR and Czechoslovakia) and entered into force on November 9, 1992.

The agreement set quotas on the amount of military equipment that signatory countries could have, including tanks, artillery, helicopters, and airplanes.

Recall

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that this spring russia will try again to destabilize the situation in her country.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Maia Sandu
Paris
Czech Republic
Bulgaria
Europe
Romania
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90