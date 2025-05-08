"Mission – Life": EVA and NGO "Zemlyachki" announce fundraising for protective equipment for combat medics

On May 8, the public organization "Zemlyachky" together with the EVA chain of stores is launching the charity campaign "Mission — Life". Its goal is to raise 4 million hryvnias to provide equipment for 80 combat medics working in the hottest spots of the front.

Today, more than 70,000 women serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces. They perform combat tasks on par with men — on the front lines, in hospitals, in intelligence, and in sapper units. But so far, most of the army equipment — bulletproof vests, uniforms, shoes — is not designed for them. It is designed for male anatomy, larger sizes, and a different body structure.

As a result, women have to adapt their uniforms on their own, layering things, wearing shoes that are not the right size. It's not just inconvenient. In combat conditions, such "details" become critical: they rub, hinder movement, make rapid evacuation impossible, or even create a danger to life. Anatomically inappropriate ammunition is a hidden but real cause of losses. And before demanding resilience and results from a woman, she needs to be given protection that really works.

"Female medics are those who save lives under fire. They have to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield, work in field hospitals and trenches. Their work requires endurance, professionalism and instant decisions. But in order to save others, they themselves must be protected", — explains Ksenia Draganyuk, co-founder of the NGO "Zemlyachky".

As part of the "Mission — Life" campaign, it is planned to raise 4 million hryvnias for the purchase of complete equipment for 80 combat medics. Each set will include a bulletproof vest, helmet, military uniform, shoes, sleeping bag and sleeping pad. The cost of one is 50,000 hryvnias. This equipment will be adapted to the female body — and this is critical to ensure that female medics can work effectively and safely.

Everyone can join the collection by making a contribution of UAH 1 at the checkout in EVA stores or online on a special page of the campaign.

"For EVA, supporting the Defense Forces of Ukraine is one of the key areas. But we also strive to implement initiatives that correspond to the values ​​of our audience – primarily women. The joint project with the NGO "Zemlyachky" is an opportunity not only to support our defenders, but also to express gratitude to women who save lives every day. It combines care, empathy and strength. This is a way to show that EVA is always there — both in everyday moments and in the most difficult times", — says Oleksandra Gnatyk, head of PR at EVA network.

The campaign will last until July 31, 2025 inclusive. Every contribution is a real chance to save the life of a defender who saves others.