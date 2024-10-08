Missile program, drones and electronic warfare: Zelensky gives details of the Stavka meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the production, purchase and supply of weapons from partners, as well as the needs of the army. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting today. There were several issues, but the most important one is weapons: production in Ukraine, supplies from our partners and our purchases - everywhere in the world where there are shells or equipment that can strengthen our defense. Reports: Commander-in-Chief Syrsky spoke about the needs of the army, and government officials spoke about the capabilities that have already been implemented and can be provided this year. This applies to our current needs and planned deliveries for the next year," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that the priority is to maximize the development of the domestic sector, domestic production, all private initiatives, all the forces of Ukrainian entrepreneurship that are already working and can work even harder for defense.

"Among the key areas identified are drones for our army, and this should be a supply that not only constantly increases in volume, but also evolves and develops in accordance with the needs of the war. The production must be quickly adapted to the needs of the frontline and to new opportunities for the use of our weapons," the President added.

According to him, another fundamental area is electronic warfare systems.

"The private sector, Ukrainian entrepreneurs, are already helping Ukraine significantly. And there can be much more. We will also attract additional investments from our partners, and this week in particular we will work on this. A special emphasis is placed on our state missile program, and all its elements, all Ukraine's missile achievements, should be much more combat-ready, both at the front and in Russia. We need results faster. All relevant tasks are now being fulfilled," the Head of State summarized.

