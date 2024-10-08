Missile program, drones and electronic warfare: Zelensky gives details of the Stavka meeting

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 38674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100498 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162396 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135383 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141650 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179915 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111992 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170910 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140104 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139865 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87752 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107593 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109731 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162389 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187352 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139866 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140104 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145712 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137187 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154142 views
Missile program, drones and electronic warfare: Zelensky gives details of the Stavka meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16658 views

The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on weapons production and supply. They discussed the needs of the army, domestic production, drones, electronic warfare systems, and the missile program.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the production, purchase and supply of weapons from partners, as well as the needs of the army. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting today. There were several issues, but the most important one is weapons: production in Ukraine, supplies from our partners and our purchases - everywhere in the world where there are shells or equipment that can strengthen our defense. Reports: Commander-in-Chief Syrsky spoke about the needs of the army, and government officials spoke about the capabilities that have already been implemented and can be provided this year. This applies to our current needs and planned deliveries for the next year," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that the priority is to maximize the development of the domestic sector, domestic production, all private initiatives, all the forces of Ukrainian entrepreneurship that are already working and can work even harder for defense.

"Among the key areas identified are drones for our army, and this should be a supply that not only constantly increases in volume, but also evolves and develops in accordance with the needs of the war. The production must be quickly adapted to the needs of the frontline and to new opportunities for the use of our weapons," the President added.

According to him, another fundamental area is electronic warfare systems.

"The private sector, Ukrainian entrepreneurs, are already helping Ukraine significantly. And there can be much more. We will also attract additional investments from our partners, and this week in particular we will work on this. A special emphasis is placed on our state missile program, and all its elements, all Ukraine's missile achievements, should be much more combat-ready, both at the front and in Russia. We need results faster. All relevant tasks are now being fulfilled," the Head of State summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the provision of weapons and equipment to the Defense Forces. The priorities for the defense industry for the next year, including missiles, drones and shells, have been determined.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

Contact us about advertising