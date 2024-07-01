Missile crashes in China after 'accidental' launch
Kyiv • UNN
The Tianlong-3 rocket broke away from the launch pad during a ground test in China's Henan province, fell on a hillside and exploded, but no one was injured as the area was evacuated.
The rocket was accidentally launched at the launch pad and crashed in China on Sunday, UNN reports citing the BBC.
Details
Footage posted on social media shows a Tianlong-3 rocket falling to Earth and exploding on a hillside in Henan province in central China.
Tianbing Technology, the company responsible for the rocket, said that the rocket broke away from the launch pad during ground tests. The incident was blamed on a structural failure. The agency added that there were no injuries as a result of the incident, as people in the area were evacuated.
Addendum
The Tianlong-3 is designed and manufactured in China as a reusable missile.