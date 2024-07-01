Missile crashes in China after 'accidental' launch

The rocket was accidentally launched at the launch pad and crashed in China on Sunday, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

Footage posted on social media shows a Tianlong-3 rocket falling to Earth and exploding on a hillside in Henan province in central China.

Tianbing Technology, the company responsible for the rocket, said that the rocket broke away from the launch pad during ground tests. The incident was blamed on a structural failure. The agency added that there were no injuries as a result of the incident, as people in the area were evacuated.

Addendum

The Tianlong-3 is designed and manufactured in China as a reusable missile.