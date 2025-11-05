Misappropriation of almost UAH 4 million on a children's hospital project: former LODA official and director of state enterprise to be prosecuted

The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to court against a former official of the Lviv Regional State Administration and the director of a state enterprise, who are suspected of embezzling almost UAH 4 million during the construction of a new building for a children's hospital in Lviv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2022, the state enterprise was supposed to develop design and estimate documentation for the construction of a new building for a children's hospital.

The director of the enterprise deliberately inflated the cost of the work and entered inaccurate data into the estimates, which led to the unjustified transfer of funds to his benefit.

The former official of the Lviv Regional State Administration, responsible for monitoring the execution of the contract, signed the acts without conducting an expert review, although he knew about their inconsistency. This contributed to the embezzlement of state funds.

The former official is charged with abuse of power (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the director of the state enterprise is charged with misappropriation of another's property by an official abusing their official position (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - stated in the post.

The amount of damage caused to the state is almost UAH 4 million. The indictment has already been sent to court for consideration.

Recall

In Ukraine, a scheme was exposed for embezzling millions of budget funds allocated to help seriously ill patients by officials of healthcare institutions. Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of officials of the National Health Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in the embezzlement of funds through the submission of inaccurate information.