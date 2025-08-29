Ministry of Development refutes "hack" of DREAM system by Russian hackers

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development officially stated that the information about an alleged cyberattack on the DREAM digital platform is false and bears signs of Russian disinformation. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities Development, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, there were no cases of unauthorized access or data leakage. All files that propagandists are trying to pass off as "leaked information" are actually open and accessible to every user on the official portal of the system.

No unauthorized access or data leakage occurred. The information that Russian hackers are trying to pass off as stolen is completely public and accessible to every user on the official website of the system. – the agency reported.

DREAM is a key digital platform for managing public investments, operating on principles of transparency and accountability. Its open data is widely used by journalists, public organizations and analysts, as well as international partners supporting Ukraine in the reconstruction process.

Cases where the aggressor tries to pass off public information as the results of cyberattacks have already occurred – particularly regarding the ProZorro systems. This is a typical tactic to discredit Ukraine's digital achievements and undermine trust in state institutions. – emphasized the Ministry of Development.

The ministry stressed that transparent financial and public investment management is one of the key requirements for Ukraine's accession to the EU. It is thanks to DREAM that the Ukrainian authorities demonstrate their commitment to the principles of openness and modern standards of public administration.

