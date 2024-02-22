Mine collapse in Venezuela kills 14 people

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95186 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109914 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152626 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156428 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252538 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174620 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165803 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148398 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227052 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29731 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26045 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33082 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25911 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23132 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252538 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227052 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212997 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238686 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225389 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95186 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69097 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75604 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113351 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114228 views
Mine collapse in Venezuela kills 14 people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25318 views

A gold mine collapse in the Venezuelan state of Bolivar on February 20 killed 14 people and injured 11 others, and the death toll is expected to reach 30 as rescue efforts continue.

The collapse of a gold mine in Venezuela has killed 14 people and injured 11 others, the Associated Press (AP) reports , UNN. The mine collapse occurred on February 20 in the state of Bolivar, and local authorities expect the death toll to reach 30.

Details

We continue to carry out rescue operations

Bolivar Governor Angel Marcano told local journalists.

Some people are still under the rubble, he said.

The AP notes that relatives of the dead miners gathered in the town of La Paraguay, the closest to the site of the accident, to urge the government to move the bodies to a remote location. Relatives of the victims believe that the bodies may begin to decompose faster due to weather conditions in this part of the country. According to the agency's interlocutors, some of the victims had to be buried right at the site of the collapse.

Three people are killed as a wall collapses in Tunisia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
venezuelaVenezuela

