Mine collapse in Venezuela kills 14 people

The collapse of a gold mine in Venezuela has killed 14 people and injured 11 others, the Associated Press (AP) reports , UNN. The mine collapse occurred on February 20 in the state of Bolivar, and local authorities expect the death toll to reach 30.

Details

We continue to carry out rescue operations Bolivar Governor Angel Marcano told local journalists.

Some people are still under the rubble, he said.

The AP notes that relatives of the dead miners gathered in the town of La Paraguay, the closest to the site of the accident, to urge the government to move the bodies to a remote location. Relatives of the victims believe that the bodies may begin to decompose faster due to weather conditions in this part of the country. According to the agency's interlocutors, some of the victims had to be buried right at the site of the collapse.

