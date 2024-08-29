Million-dollar abuse of bulletproof vests: Ukrenergo CEO is a witness in the case

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, said that he is a witness in the case of the purchase of bulletproof vests at inflated prices in March 2022 through an affiliated company, which led to budget losses of more than UAH 10 million. He said this in an interview with the BBC, reports UNN.

We would like to add that this is also evidenced by the HACCU ruling of July 3, 2024.

Kudrytskyi commented on the NABU's investigation into corruption in the purchase of bulletproof vests by Ukrenergo in March-April 2022. Several officials of the company have already been notified of suspicion of abuse of power. According to the investigation, the bulletproof vests were purchased from a predetermined company at a price twice as high as the market price.

"These are old cases. We need to understand their nature. It is that some anonymous law enforcement officers, and some not so anonymous, once came to the State Audit Service when it was conducting an audit and asked very politely: "We want to investigate something here, write in your report that there were violations." They did," Kudrytsky said.

He believes that the cases have been opened without any grounds.

"Absolutely not, absolutely. I'll give you two examples. First, in early March of '22, the National Guard asked us to buy bulletproof vests, several hundred bulletproof vests. We bought them for 16,400 hryvnias. Do you know what we are accused of? That we did not conduct a proper market research. In March of '22. And that the price was overstated by two times. If our price was 16,400 including VAT, and it was overstated by two times, then it should have been 8200? It's just very easy to raise the prices of March-April 2022 and look at the 4th class vest. Who could buy it and when for 8200 hryvnias?" said Kudrytskyi.

Kudrytsky said that he had testified in this case.

When asked if he was a witness, Kudrytsky replied: "Yes. But recently, some anonymous political scientists or just political scientists started recording videos about my alleged involvement in something that is not clear. Like, in this purchase of bulletproof vests. Interestingly, this coincided with the posting of posts by completely unknown people, news outlets, telegram channels with a very large reach. "Insider", ‘Trukha’.

Addendum

Law enforcement officers exposed corruption of a former high-ranking official of NPC Ukrenergo. The man is suspected of purchasing bulletproof vests at inflated prices.