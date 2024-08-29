Million-dollar abuse of bulletproof vests: Ukrenergo CEO is a witness in the case

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Million-dollar abuse of bulletproof vests: Ukrenergo CEO is a witness in the case

Million-dollar abuse of bulletproof vests: Ukrenergo CEO is a witness in the case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19183 views

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, is a witness in the case of purchasing bulletproof vests at inflated prices in March 2022. He denies the allegations, calling the case groundless.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, said that he is a witness in the case of the purchase of bulletproof vests at inflated prices in March 2022 through an affiliated company, which led to budget losses of more than UAH 10 million. He said this in an interview with the BBC, reports UNN.

We would like to add that this is also evidenced by the HACCU ruling of July 3, 2024.

Kudrytskyi commented on the NABU's investigation into corruption in the purchase of bulletproof vests by Ukrenergo in March-April 2022. Several officials of the company have already been notified of suspicion of abuse of power. According to the investigation, the bulletproof vests were purchased from a predetermined company at a price twice as high as the market price.

"These are old cases. We need to understand their nature. It is that some anonymous law enforcement officers, and some not so anonymous, once came to the State Audit Service when it was conducting an audit and asked very politely: "We want to investigate something here, write in your report that there were violations." They did," Kudrytsky said.

He believes that the cases have been opened without any grounds.

"Absolutely not, absolutely. I'll give you two examples. First, in early March of '22, the National Guard asked us to buy bulletproof vests, several hundred bulletproof vests. We bought them for 16,400 hryvnias. Do you know what we are accused of? That we did not conduct a proper market research. In March of '22. And that the price was overstated by two times. If our price was 16,400 including VAT, and it was overstated by two times, then it should have been 8200? It's just very easy to raise the prices of March-April 2022 and look at the 4th class vest. Who could buy it and when for 8200 hryvnias?" said Kudrytskyi.

Kudrytsky said that he had testified in this case.

When asked if he was a witness, Kudrytsky replied: "Yes. But recently, some anonymous political scientists or just political scientists started recording videos about my alleged involvement in something that is not clear. Like, in this purchase of bulletproof vests. Interestingly, this coincided with the posting of posts by completely unknown people, news outlets, telegram channels with a very large reach. "Insider", ‘Trukha’.

Million-dollar abuse of bulletproof vests: Ukrenergo official's accomplice is served suspicion notice20.08.24, 17:54 • 15744 views

Addendum

Law enforcement officers exposed corruption of a former high-ranking official of NPC Ukrenergo. The man is suspected of purchasing bulletproof vests at inflated prices.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

