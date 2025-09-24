$41.380.00
Milk prices in Ukraine are stable despite falling demand and global prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The average price of extra-grade milk in Ukraine increased to UAH 17.45/kg excluding VAT as of September 20, which is 10 kopecks more than last month. This is happening despite a decrease in demand for finished dairy products and a decrease in prices for exchange-traded dairy products in Europe and the USA.

Milk prices in Ukraine are stable despite falling demand and global prices

Procurement prices for raw milk in Ukraine remain stable, despite falling demand and lower prices for exchange-traded dairy products in Europe and the USA, according to analysts from the Association of Milk Producers, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Association of Milk Producers, as of September 20, the average price of extra-grade milk was UAH 17.45/kg without VAT, which is 10 kopecks more than in the previous month. The price range on farms varies from UAH 17.00 to UAH 18.20/kg without VAT, with the lower limit increasing by 10 kopecks and the upper limit by 40 kopecks.

The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications23.09.25, 13:33 • 46411 views

Higher-grade milk is purchased at an average of UAH 17.15/kg without VAT (+10 kopecks), with a range of UAH 16.80–17.60/kg. First-grade milk costs an average of UAH 16.80/kg without VAT, which is 40 kopecks more than at the end of August. The minimum and maximum prices were UAH 16.50 and UAH 17.20/kg, respectively.

Heorhiy Kukhaleishvili, an analyst at the Association of Milk Producers, notes that raw milk prices remain stable due to reduced demand for finished dairy products and raw milk from processors. Enterprises are working for warehouses, limiting exports to the EU and post-Soviet countries, and also facing declining sales in retail chains and falling global exchange prices.

Ukraine and EU discussed cooperation in agricultural sector: key areas of support24.09.25, 02:07 • 2484 views

Prices for butter and dry milk in Europe are falling, American butter costs about 3.5 euros per kg, which is almost half the price of the European product. New trade agreements between the US and the EU allow Europeans to purchase up to 20 thousand tons of American dairy products duty-free annually, which creates additional pressure on local producers. For Ukrainian enterprises with outdated material and technical bases, competition with American producers is particularly difficult.

The increase in raw milk production in both Ukraine and Europe further restrains procurement prices. However, in winter, a certain decrease in milk yield and an increase in domestic demand for fresh dairy products are possible, which could potentially stabilize or slightly increase prices. However, due to low demand and falling exchange prices, a rapid increase in procurement prices is not expected.

Milk: an everyday product with a long history11.09.25, 19:02 • 20936 views

Stepan Haftko

Economy
Europe
Ukraine