It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Military bonds in Diia: Ukrainians invested UAH 13.5 billion to support the state

Kyiv • UNN

Through Diia, Ukrainians purchased over 13 million military bonds, investing UAH 13.5 billion in the state since October 2022. Those who bought Sudak bonds are already receiving payments.

Military bonds in Diia: Ukrainians invested UAH 13.5 billion to support the state

Ukrainians have invested over UAH 13 billion in the state through military bonds in Diia, purchasing more than 13 million bonds.

This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in Telegram, UNN writes.

Ukrainians have invested UAH 13.5 billion in the state through military bonds in Diia. Over 13 million bonds have been purchased in Diia since October 2022.

- the message reads.

Fedorov emphasized that those who bought the Sudak bond are already receiving payments today: the amount of the deposit plus profit. He advised reinvesting it in other obligations in Diia.

Each provision of an obligation is support for the state and a guaranteed profit

- he added.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyPolitics
Mikhail Fedorov
Ukraine
