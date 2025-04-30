Military bonds in Diia: Ukrainians invested UAH 13.5 billion to support the state

Ukrainians have invested over UAH 13 billion in the state through military bonds in Diia, purchasing more than 13 million bonds.

This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in Telegram, UNN writes.

Ukrainians have invested UAH 13.5 billion in the state through military bonds in Diia. Over 13 million bonds have been purchased in Diia since October 2022. - the message reads.

Fedorov emphasized that those who bought the Sudak bond are already receiving payments today: the amount of the deposit plus profit. He advised reinvesting it in other obligations in Diia.

Each provision of an obligation is support for the state and a guaranteed profit - he added.

