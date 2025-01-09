Microsoft extends free access to cloud services for a year - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Microsoft will provide free cloud services to Ukrainian government agencies for another year, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Educational institutions, government agencies, and central and regional authorities will be able to use Microsoft cloud products free of charge until the end of 2025. This decision will help strengthen the digital resilience of the state and protect government agencies in cyberspace," the ministry said.

In 2023, the company reportedly provided more than $500+ million in technology assistance, another $100 million in 2024, and this year Ukraine will receive support in the same amount.

