Microsoft disconnects Russian companies from cloud services - media

Recently, Russian companies have faced the disconnection of subscriptions to Microsoft cloud services. This was reported by The Moscow Times and UNN .

Details

It is noted that Russians complain that many Microsoft clients have changed the status of their subscriptions to disabled in the administration console. The restrictions apply to M365 (Microsoft 365 - ed.), O365 (Office 365 - ed.), EMS (Express Mail Service - ed.). Teams (Microsoft 365 teamwork center - ed.) is not available to users.

Microsoft warns that Russian cyberattacks are becoming more aggressive

Addendum

In addition, it became known that on September 2 Microsoft imposed new sanctions against Russian businesses, cutting off access to some cloud subscriptions for corporate clients from Russia.

The new restrictions initially affected all legal entities registered in Russia, but they will not affect multinational companies (MNCs) owned or controlled by foreign legal entities.

Recall

Since May 15, most Russian organizations have lost their subscriptions to Microsoft cloud services such as Visio Online, Project Online, and Power BI.