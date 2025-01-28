ukenru
MFA of Ukraine welcomes adoption of PACE resolution on AML regulation

MFA of Ukraine welcomes adoption of PACE resolution on AML regulation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51458 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on the regulation of private military companies. The document recognizes the criminal nature of the actions of Russian PMCs and confirms the legal status of the International Legion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the PACE resolution on the regulation of private military companies. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The document emphasizes the need to uphold human rights protection, democratic principles and ensure law and order in the face of growing threats from irregular military groups.

The resolution states that irregular military groups pose a serious security threat, and their actions are often accompanied by gross human rights violations and war crimes. In particular, attention is drawn to the activities of Russian groups that committed crimes during the war against Ukraine. 

The international community has received a clear signal about the need to bring to justice those behind these crimes. The PACE's recognition of the criminal nature of the actions of Russian PMCs strengthens the position in support of bringing Russia to international responsibility. 

The document also emphasizes the legal status of the soldiers of the International Defense Legion of Ukraine, who act in accordance with international law. This is an important step to ensure their legal and humanitarian protection, as well as to refute the baseless accusations of Russian propaganda. 

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Russia's ultimatum to cancel NATO's promise24.01.25, 14:53 • 35427 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

