MFA announced the introduction of a new format of cooperation Ukraine – Benelux

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha announced the launch of a new cooperation format between Ukraine and Benelux. The format will unite Ukraine with Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Andriy Sybiha announced the launch of a new cooperation format between Ukraine and Benelux. - the statement says.

It is reported that the format will unite Ukraine with Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first ministerial meeting in the new format will take place in the near future.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the first time initiated and prepared Ukraine's strategy for the Arctic, Antarctic, and World Ocean.

This will allow us to guarantee our voice in global processes in the future. - Sybiha noted.

Addition

Ukraine signed the first investment document with Belgium during the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC2025 in Rome.

In June, the Netherlands announced the transfer of 100 drone detection radars to Ukraine and funding for the production of 600,000 drones.

Luxembourg will allocate 10 million euros to Ukraine for the restoration of energy infrastructure.