“Mezhyhirya” has temporarily canceled all tours due to the danger in the Kyiv region

$44.460.0751.540.10
ukenru
03:19 PM • 1804 views
In Kyiv, the “green” metro line will operate during the yellow alert level, and the curfew will be shortened, Zelenskyy says
02:10 PM • 17155 views
Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 30715 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
12:20 PM • 29079 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited
10:36 AM • 20660 views
EU is already advancing new sanctions against Russia - what is being proposed and will there be a change in approach
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 33400 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
September 2, 09:39 AM • 16657 views
Shooting in Kyiv: investigation launched into attack on the SBU
September 2, 09:19 AM • 14135 views
Shooting in Kyiv: SBU detained fighters from a Defense Forces unit after an attack during a search
Exclusive
September 2, 06:38 AM • 18445 views
Failed FSB terrorist attack in Kyiv — the name of the Russian opposition figure they wanted to kill has been revealed
September 2, 05:00 AM • 35250 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
2m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's attack continues for seventh day: metro operations changed in Kyiv, new damage to warehouses reported in regionPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 06:21 AM • 15270 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles with ballistic missiles; 141 of 174 drones neutralizedSeptember 2, 06:39 AM • 7362 views
Fire broke out in a six-story building in Kyiv due to a Russian drone strikeSeptember 2, 08:05 AM • 10876 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?September 2, 09:30 AM • 34489 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crust02:28 PM • 14659 views
Publications
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crust02:28 PM • 14931 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 30709 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited12:20 PM • 29072 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 33397 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?September 2, 09:30 AM • 34814 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Germany
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 36143 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 32635 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 38402 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 35766 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 35618 views
Actual
Heating
SWIFT
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
The Diplomat

“Mezhyhirya” has temporarily canceled all tours due to the danger in the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

Mezhyhirya Park has temporarily canceled tours due to the security situation in Kyiv and the region. Entry to the park remains open.

“Mezhyhirya” has temporarily canceled all tours due to the danger in the Kyiv region

The Mezhyhirya park-museum will temporarily suspend all tours due to the security situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, UNN reports, citing the park’s Instagram page.

Due to the security situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, the park administration has decided to temporarily cancel all tours. We will announce the resumption of tours later on the park’s official pages; stay tuned 

– the post reads.

However, according to the administration, entry to the park will remain open.

However, we remind you to take care of your own safety and recommend heading to the available shelter during an air raid alert, which is located in the upper part of the Mezhyhirya park-museum 4. Thank you for your understanding and support. Take care of yourselves 

– the post reads.

Russia's attack continues for seventh day: metro operations changed in Kyiv, new damage to warehouses reported in region02.09.26, 09:21 • 15426 views

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineKyiv region
Air raid alert
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv