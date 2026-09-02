“Mezhyhirya” has temporarily canceled all tours due to the danger in the Kyiv region

The Mezhyhirya park-museum will temporarily suspend all tours due to the security situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, UNN reports, citing the park’s Instagram page.

Due to the security situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, the park administration has decided to temporarily cancel all tours. We will announce the resumption of tours later on the park’s official pages; stay tuned – the post reads.

However, according to the administration, entry to the park will remain open.

However, we remind you to take care of your own safety and recommend heading to the available shelter during an air raid alert, which is located in the upper part of the Mezhyhirya park-museum 4. Thank you for your understanding and support. Take care of yourselves – the post reads.

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