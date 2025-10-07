$41.230.05
Medical helicopter crashes on US highway, three seriously injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

A REACH medical helicopter crashed on a Sacramento freeway, seriously injuring three crew members. Two crew members were found on the roadway, one trapped under the helicopter.

A medical helicopter crashed on a Sacramento freeway in the US, injuring three people seriously, officials say, according to UNN, citing CBS News.

Details

Authorities are investigating a medical helicopter crash on a Sacramento freeway on Monday evening.

The Sacramento Fire Department reported that a REACH medical helicopter crashed shortly after 7:00 PM local time on the highway.

There were three crew members on board - a pilot, a nurse, and a paramedic. All of them were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, said Captain Justin Sylvia of the Sacramento Fire Department. No vehicles on the freeway were affected.

Two crew members were found on the roadway, while one of them was trapped under the helicopter when the first rescue team arrived, Sylvia said. The fire captain and passers-by who provided assistance were able to remove the helicopter from the trapped crew member.

According to the California Highway Patrol, traffic on part of the highway was blocked due to the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office stated that it is assisting the highway patrol.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United States